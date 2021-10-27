AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

AUDC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

