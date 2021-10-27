AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

AUDC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

