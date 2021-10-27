AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Earnings History for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

