AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

