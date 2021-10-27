Aurox 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.25 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $182.92 or 0.00310786 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $95.47 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

