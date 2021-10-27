Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $106.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

ALV stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

