Automata Network (ATA) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $167.73 million and $61.17 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00094358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.61 or 1.00311032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.31 or 0.06738192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

