Automata Network Hits Market Cap of $190.73 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Automata Network has a market cap of $190.73 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00073977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00076566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,756.02 or 0.99768803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.76 or 0.06914576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.