Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.

ADP traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $145.57 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

