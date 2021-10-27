Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.680-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.06 billion-$16.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.50.

ADP stock opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $145.57 and a 12-month high of $220.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

