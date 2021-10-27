Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.54

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.54 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 17819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.