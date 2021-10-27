AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.
Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 601,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.56.
In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
