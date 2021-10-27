AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 601,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.