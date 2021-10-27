Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

