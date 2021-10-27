Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 5.3%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 15,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 666,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Truist cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $44,532,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

