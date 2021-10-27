Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.