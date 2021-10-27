Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $28,617,000.

Shares of CAR traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.