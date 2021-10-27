Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

Aware stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,292. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

