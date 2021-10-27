Axe (AXE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,861.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $156,910.34 and approximately $58,861.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.87 or 0.00535994 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.