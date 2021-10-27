AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.73.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 21.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AxoGen by 38.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AxoGen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.