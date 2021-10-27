AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AXT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

