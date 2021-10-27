B. Riley Weighs in on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

