BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.88

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.88 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 593.40 ($7.75). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 589.60 ($7.70), with a volume of 8,919,544 shares trading hands.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market cap of £17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

