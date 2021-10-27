Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509,532 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

