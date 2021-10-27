Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BALY opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at about $61,804,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

