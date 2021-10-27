Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $81.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the lowest is $78.70 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $278.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $339.90 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,154. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

