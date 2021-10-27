Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. UBS Group raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €4.15 ($4.88) to €4.20 ($4.94) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.75 ($4.41).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.