Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

