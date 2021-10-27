Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BNC opened at GBX 275.30 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £47.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.87. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of GBX 147.38 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.14 ($3.95).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

