Bank of America Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

