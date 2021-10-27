Bank of America Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.