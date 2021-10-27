Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,093 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 37,226 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

