Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,369,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $156.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

