Bank of Montreal Can Buys 626 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quidel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quidel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 100.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 265.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Quidel by 70.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.