Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 123,733 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

