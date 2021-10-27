Bank of Montreal Can Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $8,942,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

