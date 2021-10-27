Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

