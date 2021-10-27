Bank of Montreal Can Takes $563,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.