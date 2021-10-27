Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $128,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

