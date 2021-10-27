Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 60,105 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

