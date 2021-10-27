Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $2.21 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.26. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

