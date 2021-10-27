Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

SQSP stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.