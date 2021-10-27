Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLPC opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $334.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.04 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

