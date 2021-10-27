Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 123 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $343.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.60. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $200.88 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

