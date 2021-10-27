Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Epizyme by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.