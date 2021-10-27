Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Acquires $15,750.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Julie P. Doyle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

