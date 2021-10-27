Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Baozun has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baozun by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

