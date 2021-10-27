Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

