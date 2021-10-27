Barclays Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $80.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.