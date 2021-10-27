Barclays Initiates Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of OLPX opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

