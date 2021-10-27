Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 202.80 ($2.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.03. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

