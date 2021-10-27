Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 47350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

