Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

