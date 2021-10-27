Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

